Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty in Pink

The subtle way to embrace your girly side without getting too frou-frou (and costume-y) with an outfit of lace, ribbons, and tulle is with your manicure. It’s an easy way to add a feminine touch without letting the theme overpower your entire look. Whether you prefer a pale lacquer that blends in with your neutral, minimalistic style or a fuchsia mani bedazzled with as much bling as you can get your hands on, there are countless ways you can get pretty in pink.

When we logged into our Instagram account, we saw that this color was an obvious fan favorite—and was being utilized to create a multitude of looks in edgy, feminine, and seasonal styles. Curious as to how users made this color work? Take a look at this week’s #NailCall roundup for total inspiration. Don’t forget to upload your own mani with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh to show us your our take on the trend.

