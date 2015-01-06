StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Pretty in Pink

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty in Pink

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty in Pink
The subtle way to embrace your girly side without getting too frou-frou (and costume-y) with an outfit of lace, ribbons, and tulle is with your manicure. It’s an easy way to add a feminine touch without letting the theme overpower your entire look. Whether you prefer a pale lacquer that blends in with your neutral, minimalistic style or a fuchsia mani bedazzled with as much bling as you can get your hands on, there are countless ways you can get pretty in pink.

When we logged into our Instagram account, we saw that this color was an obvious fan favorite—and was being utilized to create a multitude of looks in edgy, feminine, and seasonal styles. Curious as to how users made this color work? Take a look at this week’s #NailCall roundup for total inspiration. Don’t forget to upload your own mani with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh to show us your our take on the trend.

Using shades of pink, @theglitteryblog created an ombred nail look with thin spaces between each stripe.

@nananailpolish used China Glaze Friends Forever Right to create this pretty baby pink base and topped it off with polka dot sequins.

@allnailvids highlighted this green and pink print that @nailartbykylie created. We're loving the look!

Why pick one shade of pink when you can use two? @nananailpolish doubled up on the lacquer on a few nails and separated the color-blocking detail with gems.

Layer your multicolored polka dots for a vintage effect just like @fabfingies.

@nailartbysig's black and pink manicure is a must-try! That feline phone case caught our eye, too.

What better way to ring in the new year than with a bedazzled manicure? @nananailpolish decorated this 2015 look with Swarovski crystals.

