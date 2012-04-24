Tuesday’s #NailCall: It’s All About Presentation

When it comes to a good manicure we know it is all in the presentation. A nail art manicure is nothing without some type of optical illusion to give it some depth. Whether it be lines, glitter or zigzags, your mani needs an extra oomph to be the best it can be.

So what’s the most important thing to remember? Patience. A great manicure doesn’t happen without paying close attention to detail and being an excruciating perfectionist. We’ve rounded up our favorite manicures submitted by lovely readers that incorporated polished nail techniques for a picture-perfect manicure.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manis made the cut and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #nailcall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall.