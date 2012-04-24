StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: It's All About Presentation

Amanda Elser
When it comes to a good manicure we know it is all in the presentation. A nail art manicure is nothing without some type of optical illusion to give it some depth. Whether it be lines, glitter or zigzags, your mani needs an extra oomph to be the best it can be.

So what’s the most important thing to remember? Patience. A great manicure doesn’t happen without paying close attention to detail and being an excruciating perfectionist. We’ve rounded up our favorite manicures submitted by lovely readers that incorporated polished nail techniques for a picture-perfect manicure.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manis made the cut and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #nailcall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall.

Who said nail wraps can't be chic? Especially when you pair these @shopncla stunners with a Celine bag and a Cartier Love bracelet.

One of our favorite color combos, this orange and pink mani by @misslizto is a great summer look to try.

Glitter tips are so last year. That is why we love this manicure by @nananailpolish!

Don't we all wish we were this talented. @EMMA_0228 has this tea rose manicure which is leaving us green with envy.

We are OBSESSED with this iridescent manicure by @jadehanks. Mood polish for our generation in our opinion. 

This colorful chevron print is all we need to make us happy. Thank you, @notesandnails.

