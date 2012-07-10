StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Polka Dots and Stripes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Polka Dots and Stripes

Rachel Adler
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Polka Dots and Stripes
6 Start slideshow

You guys were clearly inspired by all of the nail art you spotted on players at Wimbledon this past weekend because the intricate designs just keep rolling in. This week we seem to not be able to get enough of playing with stripes and polka dot patterns, mixing in a touch of metallic as we go. Using everything from nail wraps to rhinestones, this week’s #nailcall showed off many different options that we plan to replicate ourselves.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

@isaperez_ used Essie's No Place in Chrome to add a polka dot pattern over Borrowed and Blue.

@WeWoreWhat shows off her gold leaf nails by @MissHandly.

@bandedesquatres shows off her "criss cross action" for this week's #nailcall.

@nananailpolish used the Jazzi nail wraps from @shopncla to get this striped look.

@natyfez broke up her red and pink manicure with a bedazzled ring finger.

@RenaSays used pink, blue and silver to create her "silver dip" nails.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Everything You Need to Know About Lady Gaga’s New Social Media Platform

Everything You Need to Know About Lady Gaga’s New Social Media Platform
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share