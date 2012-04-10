Tuesday’s #NailCall: Play Dress Up With Your Manicure

Time to channel your inner child and play dress up with your fingertips. If you can’t use your imagination with your manicure than what can you get creative with? This week’s #nailcall features playful and childlike manicures that we would have no shame rocking as grown adults.

From bubblegum pink tips to charming polka dots, here is a roundup of our favorite manicures submitted by our lovely readers! To recreate these looks at home all you’ll need is a little youthful ambition, but if you have a more sophisticated look we’d love to see that too!

Submit your own #nailcall manicure to either our Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest all using the hashtag #nailcall. Who knows, maybe you ‘ll see your mani up there next week!