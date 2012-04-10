Tuesday’s #NailCall: Play Dress Up With Your Manicure

Time to channel your inner child and play dress up with your fingertips. If you can’t use your imagination with your manicure than what can you get creative with? This week’s #nailcall features playful and childlike manicures that we would have no shame rocking as grown adults.
From bubblegum pink tips to charming polka dots, here is a roundup of our favorite manicures submitted by our lovely readers! To recreate these looks at home all you’ll need is a little youthful ambition, but if you have a more sophisticated look we’d love to see that too!
Submit your own #nailcall manicure to either our Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest all using the hashtag #nailcall. Who knows, maybe you ‘ll see your mani up there next week!
Bubbly gum pink with gold tips, this manicure by @adelastylefile is a great way to glam up a classic manicure.
We don't know how she did it, but this manicure submitted by Beauty High Facebook fan Japanese Cute Nails, is pretty awesome.
Easter may be over, but that doesn't mean you need to rush to remove your holiday manicure. We love this chick inspired nail art from @Caateryna.
We will never be too old for polka dots. Thanks to Aling Zhang for pinning this perfectly dotted manicure.
While we do love this Barbie inspired manicure by @TheStyleBarn, what we really adore about it is the perfectly oval shape of her nails. So ladylike!
Yellow nails with golden tips are the perfect way to get some sunshine into your life. This manicure, submitted by Beauty High Facebook fan Meredith Chapman, instantly brightened our day!
Even though we love sparkles and polka dots, we can still appreciate a dark manicure. @Sunnieisww did a great job of updating this look with a metallic statement nail.
@Acethehappywife put her Essie topcoat c/o Birchbox to good use on her white and black mani.