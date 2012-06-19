Tuesday’s #NailCall: Angular Patterns & Summer Shades

Lately we have been all about the neon colors in our office, with bright pinks, yellows and blues being spotted on nails everywhere you look. But of course, that isn’t all you see – most of us aren’t satisfied with just one shade of nail polish these days, and will often switch off between fingers (or get really crafty and try a design).

If you’re one of the craftier ones, you’re probably currently figuring out ways to combine the summer shades with nail art designs. This week we saw many of you playing with triangles and angular shapes as a way of combining multiple colors.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter