Tuesday’s #NailCall: Angular Patterns & Summer Shades

Rachel Adler
by
Lately we have been all about the neon colors in our office, with bright pinks, yellows and blues being spotted on nails everywhere you look. But of course, that isn’t all you see – most of us aren’t satisfied with just one shade of nail polish these days, and will often switch off between fingers (or get really crafty and try a design).

If you’re one of the craftier ones, you’re probably currently figuring out ways to combine the summer shades with nail art designs. This week we saw many of you playing with triangles and angular shapes as a way of combining multiple colors.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

@MAC_Keri_B, a MAC Cosmetics makeup artist, is well-known in the industry for her nail art skills. Here she shows off her MAC Venomous Villians inspired nails which include a heart on each.

@Boutiquing shows off her studded and slashed nail art mixing up patterns and angled designs on each finger.

@papayazi had fun with different shades of blue and different triangle shapes on her fingertips.

@vvelascop was also bitten by the blue bug, using three different shades of blue to create a triangular ombre pattern complete with a dotted line.

Tiffany W. combined three shades in a bit more of a subdued fashion, again taking on an angular shape.

@bandedesquatres played with the colors of the sun with her summer manicure, and used her jewelry to set off the angles.

