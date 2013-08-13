Tuesday’s #NailCall: Patterned Up

We’re sensing a pattern in this week’s #NailCall, and it’s patterns: paisley, graphic or striped, there were more themes than in our high school English curriculum. Fortunately, they’re a little more modern than that with neon colors, high-contrast hues and the odd matte finish, and so attention-getting that there’s no need for Sparknotes. That is, unless they’re on how to achieve such flawless finishes, in which case give them to us immediately.

Other than our need for top-notch nail art skills ASAP, one other thing’s apparent from this week’s roundup: a clean basecoat is key to helping patterns shine. From pastel blue to hot pink, keeping the bottom line simple holds a common theme through the nails and brings the whole picture together–a main idea we can get behind. Try it yourself or show off your original work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be in next week’s roundup!

