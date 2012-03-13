Tuesday’s #NailCall: Optical Illusions

When it comes to creating an eye-catching manicure, you don’t need to add fancy decoupage to create a 3D effect. This week’s #NailCall is all about creating an optical illusion with simple nail art tricks of the trade.

These Beauty High readers submitted their own impressive manicures, which left us completely inspired and itching to test out some new nail art ideas. From a KAWS inspired manicure to gold foil appliqué, all of these manicures took a little bit of time, but the end results were portrait-worthy nails.

Tools you’ll need to create some of these manicures at home:

Black Nail Art Pen: Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen, $7, amazon.com

Spring Polish Colors: Essie Spring Collection, $8, essie.com

Confetti Glitter Polish: Deborah Lippmann “Boom, Boom, Pow”, $20, barneys.com

Opaque Glitter Polish: Sally Hansen Gem Polish, $9.95, shop.priceline.com.au

Gold Foil: alibaba.com

Take your time and don’t worry about messing up! When it comes to giving yourself a manicure it is all about trial and error. Our Tip: If you’re right handed try testing out your design on your left hand first (or vice versa) to see if you can actually do it with your less dominate hand. Nothing is worse than getting to your other hand and realizing you won’t be able to replicate the look!