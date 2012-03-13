StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Optical Illusions

Amanda Elser
by
When it comes to creating an eye-catching manicure, you don’t need to add fancy decoupage to create a 3D effect. This week’s #NailCall is all about  creating an optical illusion with simple nail art tricks of the trade. 

These Beauty High readers submitted their own impressive manicures, which left us completely inspired and itching to test out some new nail art ideas. From a KAWS inspired manicure to gold foil appliqué, all of these manicures took a little bit of time, but the end results were portrait-worthy nails.

Tools you’ll need to create some of these manicures at home:

Black Nail Art Pen: Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen, $7, amazon.com

Spring Polish Colors: Essie Spring Collection, $8, essie.com 

Confetti Glitter Polish: Deborah Lippmann “Boom, Boom, Pow”, $20, barneys.com 

Opaque Glitter Polish:  Sally Hansen Gem Polish, $9.95, shop.priceline.com.au

Gold Foil: alibaba.com

Take your time and don’t worry about messing up! When it comes to giving yourself a manicure it is all about trial and error. Our Tip: If you’re right handed try testing out your design on your left hand first (or vice versa) to see if you can actually do it with your less dominate hand. Nothing is worse than getting to your other hand and realizing you won’t be able to replicate the look!

 

 

Glitter, peach and color-blocked?! @stylishhwife incorporated all of our favorite trends into one spectacular manicure!

@Fearnobeauty's gold-foil manicure looks like an ariel view of earth. Adding foil simple way to spice up any mani because there is no right or wrong way to apply it!

@reneeniz calls this manicure "NudeyTudey" and we'd have to agree. This abstract nail design has some serious attitude!

The lovely @_AmandaBella is channeling the warm weather with this pink shade called "Sugar N' Spice & Everything Nice" from the Gelish Candyland Collection. Perfect bubblegum pink color for Spring!

Adding a little glitz into your day is never a bad thing. We are big fans of @ari_zap's
cool teal mani. The perfect look for a spring break manicure if you ask us!

@NailsByRegina did this "KAWS" inspired manicure all by herself. Well, colored us impressed.

Our super JTM @theaugustawind found this manicure via @7FAM. We are big fans of the deep purple color contrasted with the shimmer polish. The abstract lines are perfect for those who want an eye-catching manicure.

Taking a cue from our favorite Spring trend, @notesandnails submitted her totally rock 'n roll neon and nude mani. A definite "do" this season.

