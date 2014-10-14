Tuesday’s #NailCall: October Inspiration

October is a busy month in terms of breast cancer awareness, Halloween, and the several fun activities that fall weather brings with it. One way to celebrate all the greatness that October has to offer is by paying homage to it with your nail art. To help give you some nail inspiration, we turned to some of the most crafty nail artists on the Internet.

This week’s Instagram users showed us bold October nail art, chic accents, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to create your own nail designs and submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

