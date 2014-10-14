Tuesday’s #NailCall: October Inspiration

October is a busy month in terms of breast cancer awareness, Halloween, and the several fun activities that fall weather brings with it. One way to celebrate all the greatness that October has to offer is by paying homage to it with your nail art. To help give you some nail inspiration, we turned to some of the most crafty nail artists on the Internet.
This week’s Instagram users showed us bold October nail art, chic accents, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to create your own nail designs and submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
@nailartbysig must have channeled her inner Halloween spirit to get this bold and spooky manicure. Glitter always seems to make nails look that much more impressive, doesn't it?
We're loving this marbled nail look done by @atxlacquerista. Varying shades of brown, gold, taupe, and white make for the perfect color palette for this look.
@fashcindotcom created this pretty-in-pink manicure for Breast Cancer Awareness month. We love that she's raising awareness and eyebrows (in the best way) with this beauitful nail look.
@theglitteryblog has gone for the gold with this incredible matte black manicure, accented with gold foil at the cuticle.
@hellohitomi proves just how great nail wraps look, especially when mixing them up for a haunted manicure.
@kitoffkilter drew inspiration from the iris flower to create this tri-color manicure.
We're batty for @nananailpolish's Halloween nail art, complete with black and white bats and spiders.