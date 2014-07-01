Tuesday’s #NailCall: Your Nails Have a Lot to Celebrate This Week

Keep the old trends but make room for the new, right? Glitter, flowers, and bright colors have been a recurring looks this summer and we’re not ready to give that up quite yet, but there are a few new nail art trends we have our eyes on. Confetti top coats and nail stickers are back in the game and we are welcoming them with freshly manicured nails. Another trend big for summer? Water-marble stone nails (something we’ll be trying very soon!).
There are clearly more than enough trends to choose from this summer and remember you can always match your nails to an occasion. Some of our favorite Instagram users showed off their pride for the parade in New York City, while others went for Fourth of July-ready nails this week. Go ahead and take a look through our top picks of the week in our #NailCall gallery and don’t forget to post your trendy nails to Instagram by tagging @BeautyHigh, with the hashtag #NailCall, for the chance to be featured on the site!
From the Fourth of July to summertime brights, your fingers have a lot to celebrate this week!
@Nailartbysig showed off her bright geometric nail designs: just another one of our favorite summer trends!
Confetti top coats look great over a bright base color. Just check out @nananailpolish's amazing nails!
@Vamphairstudio wears glitter like a queen. Her simple glitter tips make for the perfect amount of sparkle with one accent nail.
We know a good nail art technique when we see one. @Argarutti's water-marble stone nails are the start of something great.
@Nailartbysig is ready for this upcoming weekend. Are you nails Fourth of July-painted?
Holy #TakeMeBackTuesday! These nail stickers are a throwback from the past but @nananailpolish showed us how to wear them again.
@Fabfingies continues the glitter and flower nail art look. We don't know if we'll ever be over this nail art!
