StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manis, Geometric Shapes, & More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manis, Geometric Shapes, & More

Danielle Emig
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manis, Geometric Shapes, & More
10 Start slideshow

This week, the nail art was all about detailed geometric shapes and prints that look like they take hours to design. We’re never disappointed when we search for the best nail art to feature for #NailCall and we had several impressive manicures this week to choose from. We’re also noticing that some of you are finding inspiration for your nail art from your accessories, whether it be your phone case or jewelry.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week. Be sure to send us photos of your manicures for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter or Instagram.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

@nananailpolish's bejeweled ring finger looks great on the super shiny polish.

We love that @bandedesquatres's geometric nail art matches her jewelry. 

@diosanails shows us her gold and black nails with animal print. 

@jaclyninwonderland updates her black manicure with glitter tips. 

@knailart did an argyle print with black, silver, and red. 

@loraliefly created a silver glitter gradient on top of a lovely deep red polish.

This was @msvalerianunez first attempt at stamping nail art, and it looks great!

@ohmygodshoez created a half moon mani with a camel color and fuchsia. 

We love these floral nails on @pattybarba!

@webhautejas impressed us with her snakeskin mani that matches her iphone case. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Don’t Cook! 10 Places to Dine Out in Style This Thanksgiving

Don’t Cook! 10 Places to Dine Out in Style This Thanksgiving
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share