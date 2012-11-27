StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Metals, Pac-Man, & Mustaches

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Metals, Pac-Man, & Mustaches

Danielle Emig
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Metals, Pac-Man, & Mustaches
8 Start slideshow

Geometric shapes and lines are still trending when it comes to nail art, but this week some of you got really creative with your designs. This week’s #NailCall inspired us to celebrate Movember on our nails and create nail art based on our favorite classic arcade game. Holiday shimmer is also trending, with many of you adding gold glitter to your nails.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks of this week. Be sure to send us photos of your manicure for next week’s #NailCall by  tweeting us at @BeautyHigh and using the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Instagram.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

@pattybarba used teal and black to paint these cool designs.

@90district used a gorgeous shimmery teal and created designs on just two of her nails.

How cute are these Pac-Man nails on @giselleugarte?

These nails on @letsgogetnailed makes us want to paint mustaches on our nails right now.

@giselleugarte1 did ultra glam nails with nude and mixed metals.

@pushypushy used shiny and matte black polish to create these designs. 

@kahnesgal82 added a little holiday sparkle with gold glitter and one nail painted teal. 

@mishsl shows us her stiletto nails painted lavender with gold and black designs.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

We Found 12 Stylish Holiday Sweaters You’ll Actually Want To Wear This Season...

We Found 12 Stylish Holiday Sweaters You’ll Actually Want To Wear This Season...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share