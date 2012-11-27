Tuesday’s #NailCall: Metals, Pac-Man, & Mustaches

Geometric shapes and lines are still trending when it comes to nail art, but this week some of you got really creative with your designs. This week’s #NailCall inspired us to celebrate Movember on our nails and create nail art based on our favorite classic arcade game. Holiday shimmer is also trending, with many of you adding gold glitter to your nails.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks of this week. Be sure to send us photos of your manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh and using the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Instagram.