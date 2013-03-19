StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Metallic Studs

Augusta Falletta
by
This spring’s nail art is getting real serious, real fast. As we head into warmer weather, we’re seeing less polka dots and flowers and more matte textures and metallic appliques than ever before. We know that as far as the trend for nail art this season goes, the more texture the better, so it’s no surprise that as we were going through this week’s #NailCall submissions, we saw more textured nails than not. We’re loving the edgy direction nail art has taken and we can’t get enough.

If you’re heading to Florida for spring break or you’re packing up for the next music festival, there’s a manicure you can DIY for the occasion. Take a look at this week’s best submissions from #NailCall  and remember to send your manicures to us by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!

1 of 10

Between the contrasting colors, bold shapes and matte texture, there's nothing we don't like about Nailsbykr3b's manicure.

Studded appliques like these on Dropout_nails are a huge trend in nail art this season. Would you try this look? 

Photo: Dropout_nails/Dropout_nails

We're crazy about the graphic print on these nails from Annatnails.

Photo: Annatnails/Annatnails

The subtle glitter on Annatnails' manicure is just enough to look like polka dots. 

Photo: Annatnails/Annatnails

This water marble manicure on Missalexandrag is bright enough to take on spring break! 

Photo: Missalexandrag/Missalexandrag

Nothing goes better with leopard print than a bold rose print, seen here on Dorky_yessie

Photo: Dorky_yessie/Dorky_yessie

These pale pink and chunky glitter nails from Nananailpolish make for the ultimate girly manicure. 

Photo: Nananailpolish/Nananailpolish

Turquoise polish with a glitter gradient, seen here on Vickipedia, is meant to be poolside. 

Photo: Vickipedia/Vickipedia

Do you like this blue-themed manicure from Nailsbykr3b

Photo: Nailsbykr3b/Nailsbykr3b

Hopefully this St. Patrick's Day manicure brought Fashcin some luck! 

Photo: Fashcin/Fashcin

