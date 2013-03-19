Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Metallic Studs

This spring’s nail art is getting real serious, real fast. As we head into warmer weather, we’re seeing less polka dots and flowers and more matte textures and metallic appliques than ever before. We know that as far as the trend for nail art this season goes, the more texture the better, so it’s no surprise that as we were going through this week’s #NailCall submissions, we saw more textured nails than not. We’re loving the edgy direction nail art has taken and we can’t get enough.

If you’re heading to Florida for spring break or you’re packing up for the next music festival, there’s a manicure you can DIY for the occasion. Take a look at this week’s best submissions from #NailCall and remember to send your manicures to us by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!