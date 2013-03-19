Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Metallic Studs

This spring’s nail art is getting real serious, real fast. As we head into warmer weather, we’re seeing less polka dots and flowers and more matte textures and metallic appliques than ever before. We know that as far as the trend for nail art this season goes, the more texture the better, so it’s no surprise that as we were going through this week’s #NailCall submissions, we saw more textured nails than not. We’re loving the edgy direction nail art has taken and we can’t get enough.
If you’re heading to Florida for spring break or you’re packing up for the next music festival, there’s a manicure you can DIY for the occasion. Take a look at this week’s best submissions from #NailCall and remember to send your manicures to us by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!
Photo:
Dropout_nails/Dropout_nails
We're crazy about the graphic print on these nails from Annatnails.
Photo:
Annatnails/Annatnails
The subtle glitter on Annatnails' manicure is just enough to look like polka dots.
Photo:
Annatnails/Annatnails
This water marble manicure on Missalexandrag is bright enough to take on spring break!
Photo:
Missalexandrag/Missalexandrag
Nothing goes better with leopard print than a bold rose print, seen here on Dorky_yessie.
Photo:
Dorky_yessie/Dorky_yessie
These pale pink and chunky glitter nails from Nananailpolish make for the ultimate girly manicure.
Photo:
Nananailpolish/Nananailpolish
Turquoise polish with a glitter gradient, seen here on Vickipedia, is meant to be poolside.
Photo:
Vickipedia/Vickipedia
Do you like this blue-themed manicure from Nailsbykr3b?
Photo:
Nailsbykr3b/Nailsbykr3b
Hopefully this St. Patrick's Day manicure brought Fashcin some luck!
Photo:
Fashcin/Fashcin