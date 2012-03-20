Tuesday’s #NailCall: Manicures To Tickle Your Fancy

All it takes is a dab of color or a sparkly finish to instantly brighten our day when it comes to a manicure. This week’s #NailCall features whimsical designs and frilly finishes that would leave us smiling and admiring our nails for days.
From easy breezy nails wraps to a simple color selection, you don’t need to put a lot of thought behind a manicure to make it memorable. Take a cue from these lovely ladies and use products already at your disposal for a magnificent manicure.
Check out the slideshow above to see our favorite submissions from this week’s #NailCall and don’t forget to submit your own manicure to have your Twitter handle or website featured on Beauty High! Don’t worry about your photography skills and let the nail polish do all the talking for you!
The lovely ladies at @shopncla always dazzle us with their unusual and graphic nail wraps. #swoon
This teal manicure with glitter tips by @theaugustawind is perfect for any upcoming vacations.
We think polka dots are a perfect finish to any mani, but we really love these sporadic gold dots on @allegrab's red mani.
Who says dark polish doesn't work in the spring? We are big fans of @nananailpolish's slate nails with a glittery finish.
Marketing at its best, this manicure submitted by @lablondevie reveals her nail art and Tweeting skills.
Regular #nailcall contributor, @azadikushesh mixed her NCLA nail wraps with black polish for a quirky finish.
We can hardly believe that 'The Hunger Games' is a few days away, but this manicure by @kirbiej got us really excited for our midnight screening!