Tuesday’s #NailCall: Lust-Worthy Lacquers and Stiletto Nails

There is some serious nail art talent out there, folks, and this week our Instagram feed was flooded with intricate patterns, works of art and some manicures so beautiful we found ourselves wondering whether we were looking at free hand work or nail wraps. From stiletto nails to artfully graphic French manicures, there was nothing but genius talent from this week’s #NailCall.
Your nails are your best accessory, especially during warmer weather when the amount of clothing items you can wear is limited. Make the most of your mani by taking some major inspiration from our favorite #NailCall submissions this week, above. Plus, remember to send us your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Did your nails make this week's #NailCall?
Rikki_See went for a fun white and orange tie dye manicure, perfect for lounging by the pool.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Theglitteryblog's colorful, geometric take on the French manicure is making us want to paint our nails immediately.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Nananailpolish went for these "Full Bloom" nail wraps from NCLA and we're obsessed!
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
There are few things we love more than some feisty leopard nail art, and Snooze1991's gold and red color scheme makes things much more fun for summer.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Which of these six tribal manicures from Vivace_Ptown would you wear on your nails?
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Melindafix's striped, pastel nails are the perfect accessory for a day on the boat.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Styledbya_'s nails get the Gorgeous Award for the best coral nail polish we've seen all summer.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
This metallic design by Sabzmasih is begging to be on your fingertips.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram