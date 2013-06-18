Tuesday’s #NailCall: Lust-Worthy Lacquers and Stiletto Nails

There is some serious nail art talent out there, folks, and this week our Instagram feed was flooded with intricate patterns, works of art and some manicures so beautiful we found ourselves wondering whether we were looking at free hand work or nail wraps. From stiletto nails to artfully graphic French manicures, there was nothing but genius talent from this week’s #NailCall.

Your nails are your best accessory, especially during warmer weather when the amount of clothing items you can wear is limited. Make the most of your mani by taking some major inspiration from our favorite #NailCall submissions this week, above. Plus, remember to send us your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

