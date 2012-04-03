Tuesday’s #NailCall: Lines And Designs

When it comes to nail art, we are suckers for an easy design. While we appreciate all the 3D effects that some nail artist can apply to their tips, we know that the best we can do is a few strips. That is why this week’s #nailcall is for those eager to learn nail art but want to start out small.
These two-tone manicures are a great way to add some dimension to your manicure while still keeping it simple and easy. All you need is your collection of polishes and perhaps a nail art pen and you could be a professional manicurist as well!
Check out our slideshow above for some nail art inspiration and be sure to submit you own mani for next week’s #nailcall!
Neon nail polish and eye-catching designs make this mani submitted by @aprilbm truly swoon worthy.
What accent finger? Take a cue from @nancyfett and play up a few of your tips with contrasting polishes. Even add a design if you're feeling adventurous!
The lovely @TheAugustaWind had a nail party with her friends and submitted all of their detailed manicures.
We love these simple leopard nails and think they are a great starting point for new nail artists!
Augusta created this contrasting glittery manicure for her friend @clishaye.
Augusta created this blue, Mod manicure for her friend Caitlin as a perfect way to play up a few different colors in a manicure.
@Suchadilemma's two-tone neon nails are the perfect way of incorporating spring trends into your manicure.
It is all about neon tips this season. Spice up any manicure with a pop of color like @Jaydeeds.