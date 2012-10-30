Tuesday’s #NailCall: Jewel Tones, Halloween Haunts & More

With East Coast residents reeling from the storm of the century, many residents in Hurricane Sandy’s path have become housebound—many without power. While everyone’s first priority should be, of course, safety, we’ve found that being stuck at home with no power is often a perfect excuse for an at-home manicure.

This week, we’ve seen some great works of art come as a result of the house-bound East Coasters, along with other gorgeous manicures themed around Halloween and the World Series. Wherever you are in the country, one thing is for sure: there’s never any shortage of #NailCall inspiration.

We're sending positive thoughts to everyone on the east coast who may have been effected by Hurricane Sandy this week. If you're stuck inside with nothing to do, let this week's #NailCall be your encouragement for your own nails.

