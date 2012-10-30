StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Jewel Tones, Halloween Haunts & More

Augusta Falletta
by
With East Coast residents reeling from the storm of the century, many residents in Hurricane Sandy’s path have become housebound—many without power. While everyone’s first priority should be, of course, safety, we’ve found that being stuck at home with no power is often a perfect excuse for an at-home manicure.

This week, we’ve seen some great works of art come as a result of the house-bound East Coasters, along with other gorgeous manicures themed around Halloween and the World Series. Wherever you are in the country, one thing is for sure: there’s never any shortage of #NailCall inspiration.

We’re sending positive thoughts to everyone on the east coast who may have been effected by Hurricane Sandy this week. If you’re stuck inside with nothing to do, let this week’s #NailCall be your encouragement for your own nails. Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter or Instagram.

@pamsandkin shows love for San Francisco with an adorable skyline. 

@mattieschaefer made one of the best owls we've ever seen and used mint green for the rest of her manicure. 

@lshack36 opted for an Aztec influence that really pops on a red background. 

@knailart's getting into the Halloween spirit with mini jack-o-lanterns. 

@eirtri went with a minimalist black and white look for Halloween. 

@doky_yessie makes one of the most adorable skulls we've ever seen! 

@knailart has lady luck on her side with these cute dice that anyone can DIY. 

@eirtri has us swooning over this gorgeous gold polish. 

@kahnesgal82 is all about the jewel tones. 

@letsgogetnailed found the most electric fuchsia for her manicure. 

