Tuesday’s #NailCall: Ikat Nails, Animal Prints & Everything in Between

Each week we exclaim (pretty much over and over again) about the nail art skills that you guys have. From being able to bedazzle each finger with studs to intricately drawing Ikat patterns, you might say that we’re amazed week after week. This week, we saw numerous different prints, from animal patterns to the aforementioned Ikat, to polka dots.
@pamsandkin tried out the ikat trend, which we're all absolutely loving.
Taking inspiration from the runway, @sezentas came up with this fun geometric design.
@theaugustawind combined polka dots and bright blue for playful, summery manicure.
@amberlove81 used Essie Turned Up Turquoise and some silver dots for an accent finger.
@beautifulstarla got crafty for Andy Warhol's birthday with these bold art-inspired nails.
@kitcatgoboom paired yellow and gold for this diagonal striped manicure.
@lissy_isol used Essie's Mojito Green to give her nails some fun zebra stripes.
@lyndsie_lee used a combination of soft pastels for her ombre manicure (which her cat likes as much as we do).
@sorelleinstyle added a few stripes to just one finger -- simple, yet statement making.
@styleit used butterfly nail stickers to give her fingers a summery kick.