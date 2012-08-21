Tuesday’s #NailCall: Ikat Nails, Animal Prints & Everything in Between

Each week we exclaim (pretty much over and over again) about the nail art skills that you guys have. From being able to bedazzle each finger with studs to intricately drawing Ikat patterns, you might say that we’re amazed week after week. This week, we saw numerous different prints, from animal patterns to the aforementioned Ikat, to polka dots.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter.