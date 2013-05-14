Tuesday’s #NailCall: Ikat Manicures and Summer Nail Art Ideas

Even if we’re not quite at sandals weather yet, summer is just around the corner which means we’re dying to get some summer nail art on our hands. From bright, bold polishes to nail art designs that would make anyone hit “Repin,” we’re excited for the manicures that warmer weather is bound to bring.
The feeling must be in the air, because this week’s #NailCall submissions were brighter and more cheerful than ever before. From Ikat nail art to 3D studs, there was no shortage of summer nail art ideas from these talented ladies. Take a look at some of the best #NailCall submissions from this week and don’t forget to send us your best nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High next week!
The Ikat manicure is so popular right now and Nailsbykr3b absolutely nailed it.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
These seriously awesome studs on Dropout_nails are impressive and just a little bit intimidating.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
We can get behind any excuse to think about Paris, so we're all about __Allthatjazz__'s Eiffel Tower nail art.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
If you love textured nail art, you need to see Gonewiththecinn's roughly textured nail art.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
There's no better time to add a little floral decor to your nails, and Mely_saldivar paired red and pink polishes for a feminine manicure.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Jaclyninwonderland knows that a V-shaped manicure is one of the hottest nail art trends for summer. It's simple and looks great in contrasting colors.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Graffiti nail art inspired by the Met Gala? Yes, please! Sorelleinstyle really knows how to do punk.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Theaugustawind went for subtle details with nude polish and white nail art.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Kellie_Rosiak's blue ombre spotted manicure is easy enough for beginners to paint even though it looks complicated.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram