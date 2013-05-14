Tuesday’s #NailCall: Ikat Manicures and Summer Nail Art Ideas

Even if we’re not quite at sandals weather yet, summer is just around the corner which means we’re dying to get some summer nail art on our hands. From bright, bold polishes to nail art designs that would make anyone hit “Repin,” we’re excited for the manicures that warmer weather is bound to bring.

The feeling must be in the air, because this week’s #NailCall submissions were brighter and more cheerful than ever before. From Ikat nail art to 3D studs, there was no shortage of summer nail art ideas from these talented ladies. Take a look at some of the best #NailCall submissions from this week and don’t forget to send us your best nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High next week!

