Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holiday Glitter and Winter Manis

Glitter is in full swing this holiday season, as many of you are incorporating every kind of sparkle in your nail art. From glitter tips to cupcake-inspired nails, these manicures are ready for the holiday parties. We were also impressed with the very detailed Christmas and snowman nail art, also complete with a little glitter.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks of this week’s #NailCall. If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, you will be after looking through these manicures. Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.