Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holiday Glitter and Winter Manis

Glitter is in full swing this holiday season, as many of you are incorporating every kind of sparkle in your nail art. From glitter tips to cupcake-inspired nails, these manicures are ready for the holiday parties. We were also impressed with the very detailed Christmas and snowman nail art, also complete with a little glitter.
Check out the slideshow above for our picks of this week's #NailCall. If you're not in the holiday spirit yet, you will be after looking through these manicures.
@_melissa_anne used nude polish and long glitter for nails that look like cupcakes.
@papayazi impressed us with this Christmas manicure featuring the grinch.
@kahnesgal82 experimented with matte nail polish for the first time and paired it with one nail covered in glitter.
@knailart did a hot pink mani with the ring finger covered in rhinestones.
@letsgogetnailed created a gorgeous french manicure with nude polish and thin gold tips.
@mattieschaefer created galaxy nails with small silver glitter and black galaxy tips.
@sjoyod updated her nude polish with glitter and rhinestones on the tips for some cute nails.
@katiebarry created a wintery manicure with white polish and glitter and a snowman painted on one nail.