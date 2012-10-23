Tuesday’s #NailCall: Halloween Nail Art, Studs & More

With Halloween fast approaching it is now common to see skulls, bats and spider webs on nails of coworkers and friends alike – we’re of course loving this trend, and the more inventive they get with the manicures, the better. But just because holiday nail art is happening, doesn’t mean the usual nail art has been cast aside – those who are loyal to their animal prints and studs will forever stay so.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter or Instagram.
@Fearnobeauty showed off her fun Halloween manicure by @fleuryrosenails with a variety of bats, jack-o-lanterns and eyeball designs.
@camikemeny chose a bright tiger print design proving once again that animal print is not going out of style any time soon.
@devonedgeworth created this chevron print manicure by painting strips of tape with nail polish and cutting the tape with zig zag scissors and then fitting to the nail.
@haydanzig shows us how to jazz up an on-trend blue manicure by making it ombre.
@kahnesgal82 added an asymmetrical edge to her manicure with a stripe of white and silver glitter.
@knailart created spiders (with webs!) for her Halloween manicure.
@MsValeriaNunez tried out a clear and white polka dot manicure for a fun effect.
@nailartinc shows us how creating a design on just two fingers (the thumb and ring finger) can add an extra dimension to your art (think of it as nail art puppets)!
@pamsandkin tried out leopard, red polish and gold studs for this week's manicure.
@thenailguru's stiletto oxblood nails, chrome pinky and studded ring finger are spot-on.