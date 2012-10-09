Tuesday’s #NailCall: Halloween Nail Art & Fall Shades

Now that October is here, we are clearly ready for Halloween. For this week’s #NailCall we saw a mix of Halloween nail art and a heavy dose of fall hues, as well as a few people who just weren’t ready to give up their neons quite yet. Luckily, when it comes to nail polish, there is a bit more leeway in terms of extending your use of brights. While we of course love them all equally, we can’t help but be excited over the fact that the holiday nail art is coming in droves.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter or Instagram.
@madnails is getting a head start on Halloween nail art, trying out each and every design possible.
@birdsthatpray chose a fun take on a glitter design, noting that this would also be great in Christmas colors for the holidays!
@eirtri also showed off multiple yet coordinating patterns on her nails, proving that every nail doesn't have to look the same.
Although many of us have switched it up to fall hues already, @irisisisis is sticking with the neons for now and this manicure proves that it still works.
@letsgogetnailed shows us how to not only do a great animal print manicure, but that adding a simple border can take it to the next level.
@nananailpolish gets playful with browns by adding polka dots to just one finger.
@pamsandkin created a zombie kitty cat for some Halloween nail art and we're loving it!
@ressa_d played with dimensions for her metallic manicure, creating a very eye-catching effect.
The color palette of @taniajen's manicure is spot-on for the season, and we're loving Butter London's Toff and La Moss shades.