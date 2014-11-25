Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graphic Details

Give your manicure that update it’s been waiting for with a few digital and graphic design details. Whether it’s one intricately painted accent nail that looks like it came straight out of Photoshop or a set of techy nail wraps, it’s the quickest way to turn a classic mani into a conversation piece.

We couldn’t help but notice the amount of amazing graphic scenes in this week’s Instagram roundup. From cartoons to emoticons, Instagram’s nail artists blew us away with their clever illustrations. Take a look at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week.

Don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured on the site next week.

