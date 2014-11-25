Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graphic Details

Give your manicure that update it’s been waiting for with a few digital and graphic design details. Whether it’s one intricately painted accent nail that looks like it came straight out of Photoshop or a set of techy nail wraps, it’s the quickest way to turn a classic mani into a conversation piece.
We couldn’t help but notice the amount of amazing graphic scenes in this week’s Instagram roundup. From cartoons to emoticons, Instagram’s nail artists blew us away with their clever illustrations. Take a look at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week.
Movember isn't over just yet! @musicluvingshortgirl paid tribute to the month-long celebration with a graphic mustache-inspired manicure.
Why pick one look when you can have three? @nailartbysig went for a mixed-media look with leopard-print, British flag, and ink-splatter designs.
@nananailpolish went digital and used the @myncla nail app to create nail wraps decorated with the Statue of Liberty.
The bright blue and metallic silver color combination made @kitofkilter's geometric manicure pop.
@theglitteryblog created a lovestruck nail look with some of our very favorite emojis.
You'll want to create an individual masterpiece for each one of your fingers after you spot this wild manicure from @fabfingies. That leopard-print tip is perfect!
@nananailpolish used nail wraps to showcase one of mother nature's most gorgeous scenes on a mani.
The Snow Miser and the Heat Miser meet up on this jaw-dropping manicure featured by @nailartbysig. Inspired by the cartoons in the holiday flick, The Year Without Santa Clause, this look created by @leximartone is a total must-see.