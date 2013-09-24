Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graphic Details and Half Moon Manicures

Perhaps the biggest nail trend to come out of Fashion Week, the half moon manicure has managed to become a staple in mainstream nail art as well as on the runways. Pair that with the stiletto nails that have taken the world by storm ever since Rihanna make the trend popular, and you’ve got yourself some serious manicure game.

This week’s #NailCall was filled to the brim with inspiration for your next manicure. From intricate designs to sleek graphic details, there’s no shortage of cool factor here. Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

