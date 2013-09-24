StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graphic Details and Half Moon Manicures

Shardae Jobson
by
Perhaps the biggest nail trend to come out of Fashion Week, the half moon manicure has managed to become a staple in mainstream nail art as well as on the runways. Pair that with the stiletto nails that have taken the world by storm ever since Rihanna make the trend popular, and you’ve got yourself some serious manicure game.

This week’s #NailCall was filled to the brim with inspiration for your next manicure. From intricate designs to sleek graphic details, there’s no shortage of cool factor here. Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

Half moon manicures ruled this week!

We can't help but think @Mledeerkiss' nails were inspired by the painter Mondrian. 

Shiny, navy polish with a thin gold stripe gives edgy elegance to @blognailedit's nails. 

Mauve, plum and beige stiletto nails from @rock_roll_repeat are making us drool.

Shades of purple and black half moons from @nananailpolish are gorgeous. 

@Binhsnaglar is so on trend with her cobalt blue nail art details. 

New York City's subway map makes great nail art from @grlwthpurplehair! Can you spot 42nd Street? 

Creamy white polish with paisley prints and gold studs from @nagelstudiosophie make a statement. 

A total rock star look: Gold crosses, studs and half moons (and of course, jet black polish) from @kii050408

A girly landscape featuring beautifully detailed birds and a feather from @cuteestyles123 is a perfect manicure to transition into fall. 

Geometric black and white polish with dotted details on the tips from @olya_lavrinyuk is right on trend. 

