Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glitter Tips, Pretty-in-Plaid, and More

What better way to step up your nail game than with bold nail art or ultra-sparkly glitter polish? Sometimes just the smallest addition of a nail wrap on your ring finger or colorful tips can make the biggest difference that’s sure to turn heads.
This week, Instagram users showed us sparkly nail creations, cute graphics, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
@theglitteryblog chose to create a gorgeous play on purples (with a stripe of glitter!) for her polish this week.
@nailartbysig created a vintage nail look that gives a nod to 60's-era plaid.
It's a party! User @nananailpolish placed confetti nail polish on the tips of pink nails for a fun look worth celebrating.
@atxlaquerista created a simple look that has a bit of a tribal vibe to it. Sometimes less is more!
@ricki_see "nailed" the double chevron nail art on top of a pretty, shimmery navy base coat.
Pucker up—a simple "kiss" nail decal planted on top of rose-colored polish is a subtle and sweet touch, created by @tstani.
@fabfingies' black and purple glitter nails remind us of the galaxy, and we think the look is out of this world.
@christinecarr's nails have a speckled look to them, almost like silver leafing—we dig it!