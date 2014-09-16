Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glitter Tips, Pretty-in-Plaid, and More

What better way to step up your nail game than with bold nail art or ultra-sparkly glitter polish? Sometimes just the smallest addition of a nail wrap on your ring finger or colorful tips can make the biggest difference that’s sure to turn heads.

This week, Instagram users showed us sparkly nail creations, cute graphics, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

