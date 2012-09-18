Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glimmer and Glitz

Week after week we exclaim about the nail art skills that you guys have. From being able to precisely paint on a glitter gradient manicure to jazz up your fingers with DIY designs, we are constantly amazed. This week we saw everything from simple glitter nail art to cheetah print detailing, with some studs in between.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter or Instagram.