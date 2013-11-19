Tuesday’s #NailCall: Geometric Prints and Simple Patterns

We love few things more than good nail art, and we’ve seen enough to know that good nail art doesn’t need to be complicated. In fact, many of our favorite manicures on Pinterest are the simplest designs with the most drastic color combinations, creating elaborate looking nail art that’s actually really simple to recreate.
This week’s #NailCall entries made it evident that simple patterns make for the best manicures, and we’re pretty pleased that looking good doesn’t have to come at the expense of hours of work. Take a look at this week’s best #NailCall entries above, and remember to submit your best designs by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
A robin's egg blue background with bright red roses, these nails from @Indian_ocean_polish have us dreaming of spring.
A mix of geometric shapes and a neutral base make for a fun take on the current nail trends, as seen on @2nations.
Now this is talent. @Just_alexiz went for Super Mario Bros themed nail art and we have to say, she nailed it.
@Kahnesgal82 kept things simple with glitter polish and a few cute flowers on her nails.
@Nailsbymistyk opted for a light pink polish color with fishnet detailing, a look that's feminine and edgy.
@Rockyournails took on an adorable plaid accent nail that makes us want to wear flannel button down shirts all winter long.
@Tarasova_nails went for a delightfully bright orange manicure and we love it.
@Theglitteryblog used Sally Hansen polish to create this fun, glittery geometric manicure.
@Topbird's nails are perfect for sweater weather, pairing plaid and argyle art on dark backgrounds.
@Catsnails adorable zig zag accent nail may look complicated, but simply using your brush to paint zig zag lines will give you this fun nail art.