Tuesday’s #NailCall: Geometric Prints and Simple Patterns

We love few things more than good nail art, and we’ve seen enough to know that good nail art doesn’t need to be complicated. In fact, many of our favorite manicures on Pinterest are the simplest designs with the most drastic color combinations, creating elaborate looking nail art that’s actually really simple to recreate.

This week’s #NailCall entries made it evident that simple patterns make for the best manicures, and we’re pretty pleased that looking good doesn’t have to come at the expense of hours of work. Take a look at this week’s best #NailCall entries above, and remember to submit your best designs by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

