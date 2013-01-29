Tuesday’s #NailCall: Geometric Patterns, Pink Glitter & More

For this week’s #NailCall we could definitely tell that Valentine’s Day is around the corner. We saw plenty of pinks and purples (and heart effects) used on nails as well as geometric shapes and a whole lot of gold. We also had a fun Super Bowl manicure thrown into the mix, and are expecting a lot more of those with the week to come. So, from hearts to footballs, this week we saw almost everything when it comes to nail art – do you think you can surprise us next week?

Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There are plenty of glittery manicures (and even a picture frame)! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.