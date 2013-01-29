StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Geometric Patterns, Pink Glitter & More

Tuesday's #NailCall: Geometric Patterns, Pink Glitter & More

Rachel Adler
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Geometric Patterns, Pink Glitter & More
For this week’s #NailCall we could definitely tell that Valentine’s Day is around the corner. We saw plenty of pinks and purples (and heart effects) used on nails as well as geometric shapes and a whole lot of gold. We also had a fun Super Bowl manicure thrown into the mix, and are expecting a lot more of those with the week to come. So, from hearts to footballs, this week we saw almost everything when it comes to nail art – do you think you can surprise us next week?

Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There are plenty of glittery manicures (and even a picture frame)! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

1 of 10

fashcin nailed the green diamond manicure this week.

prettygossip's nails are getting us in the Valentine's Day mindset! 

It's impossible to not stare at this bold, geometric manicure from amivnails

This glittery French manicure from the lovely danielleemig has us in a wintery mood. 

The reverse party nail is alive and well, evidenced by ihellokaite's manicure. 

nubry proves that a ring finger can be for more than just a wedding ring. 

ginacecelia22 shows off her gold and lilac half moon manicure.

We can't get enough of this purple marbled look from rebaalders

mleederkiss has Superbowl on the brain! We're rooting for Beyonce next weekend. 

Want to learn how to do this picture frame nail art as seen on papayazi? Watch our tutorial here. 

