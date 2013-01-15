Tuesday’s #NailCall: Galaxy Nails, Cupcakes and More

While nude nails and plain red manicures may have ruled the red carpet this week, we saw no slowing down with nail art trends for this week’s #NailCall. From gorgeous galaxy nails to artful cupcakes, we are constantly amazed by the at-home (and in-salon creativity) skills of everyone involved. While we may not know how to do all of these manicures ourselves, it certainly helps to flip through the images for inspiration to take to our salons!
Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There are plenty of glittery manicures (and even a full-on Disney movie replication)! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
Ihellokaite flaunts her pink and crackled manicure, proving to us that crackle can still work if used sparingly.
Jacci_themua shows us one of the wackiest manicures of all time, with her Ariel manicure - we just have to ask, how do you function with those mermaid nails?
We're loving the sleek black pattern on Jordyalysse's nails, with just a hint of space above the cuticles.
Kahnesgal82 showed off her gorgeous polka dot manicure, mixing up glitter and gray.
Nail_art_rocks used a combination of blue, black and glitter for her diagonal striped manicure.
Rikki_see painted a scrumptious cupcake on her thumb – so cute we could eat it!
Sjoyod painted her nails sparkly gold (with an added bit of confetti on her "bling finger") to celebrate the Golden Globes.