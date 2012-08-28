Tuesday’s #NailCall: Galaxy Nails & Little Bows

A lot has been going on in the world this week (like usual) and with everyone heading back to school, a huge storm by the name of Isaac brewing and the death of Neil Armstrong, it’s always interesting to see how such events intertwine into the beauty world. For this week’s #NailCall, we found that many of you took inspiration from these events and created manicures to honor them. From glittery galaxy nails to bows on your fingers to create a preppy back-to-school accessory, nail art has truly become second nature.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter.