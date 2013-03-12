StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Flowery Nail Art and Metallic Accents

With all of the new nail polish collections coming out for spring, we’re so excited about our weekly manicures that we practically can’t decide on one color. Fortunately, nail art lets us have our cake and eat it too, so we’ve been experimenting with tons of complimentary colors and patterns lately. The same trend seems to be happening on Instagram, where readers have been sending us #NailCall submissions that are anything but monotone.

From movie-inspired flowers to bright manicures coming just in time for spring break, this week’s #NailCall was full of fun lacquer creativity that has us wanting to do our nails more often. Take a look at the best submissions for this week’s #NailCall and remember to tweet us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next Tuesday!

This turquoise manicure with silver glitter accents from Nananailpolish is our idea of the perfect spring break manicure. 

These sweet flowers inspired by the kimono above by Sweetlitchi have us in the mood for spring! 

We love a good glitter manicure like this one from Prettyinpolish

These modern French tips are perfect for spring, seen on Mylcreative

Would you wear this multi-colored pastel manicure on Kr3b

This glittery green manicure from Missalexandrag makes us want to go see "Wicked" on Broadway. 

Metallics are huge for spring, so we're loving this silver and caviar manicure on Shashare96

These nails from Styleit feature the new polish collection from one of our favorite designers, Jin Soon

Do you like the foil effect nails on Kahnesgal82?

Would you choose one of these patterns or all three for a manicure at home, inspired by Fashcin

