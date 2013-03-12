Tuesday’s #NailCall: Flowery Nail Art and Metallic Accents

With all of the new nail polish collections coming out for spring, we’re so excited about our weekly manicures that we practically can’t decide on one color. Fortunately, nail art lets us have our cake and eat it too, so we’ve been experimenting with tons of complimentary colors and patterns lately. The same trend seems to be happening on Instagram, where readers have been sending us #NailCall submissions that are anything but monotone.

From movie-inspired flowers to bright manicures coming just in time for spring break, this week’s #NailCall was full of fun lacquer creativity that has us wanting to do our nails more often. Take a look at the best submissions for this week’s #NailCall and remember to tweet us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next Tuesday!