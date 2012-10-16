Tuesday’s #NailCall: Florals, Pastels & Graphic Shapes

For this week’s #NailCall, our community took inspiration from all over the place – from runway designs to every day shapes. We saw a recreation of the Fall 2012 Dolce and Gabbana floral print, a gorgeous dandelion design and a play on colors and lines. Teaching us yet again that you can be inspired by anything, our community stops at nothing to wow us, always.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter or Instagram.