Tuesday’s #NailCall: Florals, Pastels & Graphic Shapes

For this week’s #NailCall, our community took inspiration from all over the place – from runway designs to every day shapes. We saw a recreation of the Fall 2012 Dolce and Gabbana floral print, a gorgeous dandelion design and a play on colors and lines. Teaching us yet again that you can be inspired by anything, our community stops at nothing to wow us, always.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week
@irisisisis
showed off her pastel and black dripped nail art (with some skull and
cross bones to complete the look) and we have to say we're loving the
fun color palette to tone down the scary mani.
@etaira took on Dolce and Gabbana's needlepoint lace dress sketching a floral design on just the outer rims of her nails. Absolutely gorgeous.
@bandedesquatres knows that it's all about how you play with color and shapes that matters.
@darp4 chose to take a fun spin on a Halloween manicure and tried a black shellac with green and orange foils.
@knailart played with alternating white and silver triangles for this trippy nail art.
@loraliefly paid tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness month with her pink manicure.
This grey and neon yellow manicure by @pamsandkin couldn't have been complete without some gold studs.
@tod_emily chose to bling out one finger with a fun zebra print design, and we're loving the animal print.
@zobojr's black and gold half moon manicure is fun yet sophisticated.