Tuesday’s #NailCall: Flamingos, Metallics & Geometric Prints

With Valentine’s Day behind us and a whole host of trends floating down the runways, new nail art is increasingly prevalent. We’ve been excited by our #NailCall entries as of late, with everything from new textures to complicated patterns being submitted through social media. This week we saw gradient tape manicures, pop art and even flamingos on fingernails.

#NailCall also brought about tons of striking accent nails in colors, patterns and glitters. Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There’s plenty of inspiration for a mid-week manicure at home! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag#NailCall.