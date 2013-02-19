Tuesday’s #NailCall: Flamingos, Metallics & Geometric Prints

With Valentine’s Day behind us and a whole host of trends floating down the runways, new nail art is increasingly prevalent. We’ve been excited by our #NailCall entries as of late, with everything from new textures to complicated patterns being submitted through social media. This week we saw gradient tape manicures, pop art and even flamingos on fingernails.
#NailCall also brought about tons of striking accent nails in colors, patterns and glitters. Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There’s plenty of inspiration for a mid-week manicure at home! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag#NailCall.
@dippednails shows off their flamingo and teal pattern that will be perfect for spring.
@fashcin's purple gradient tape nails have us lusting after this fun pattern.
@ihellokaite showed off her gold and black floral pattern for this week's #NailCall.
@kahnesgal82's thick gold glitter was a combination of warm metallics and thick, gold glitter.
@letsgogetnailed shows off her white fingernails bedazzled with a hint of colorful confetti.
Even though it's past Valentine's Day, we fell in love with @missalexsandrag's take on V-Day nail art.
@prettyinpolish tried out the liquid sand texture nail art with OPI's Great and Powerful Oz collection.
@rikki_see chose a diagonal stripe "bling" finger for this week's manicure.
@sabzmasih created a pop art Batman manicure that can only make us gawk over her skills.