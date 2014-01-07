Tuesday’s #NailCall: Feminine Fingertips and Bright Neons

We’re big believers in starting off the new year with a good manicure. You don’t need to do anything crazy (we’re looking at you with the stiletto nails), but a good color and well groomed fingers will do the trick. The ladies of Instagram agree that 2014 calls for some stunning tips, and they brought out their prettiest, most chic manicures for the year.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

More From Beauty High:

Nail Art Designs

Best Base Coats: Our Picks For Every Type of Need

Fake It Until You Make It: The Perfect Manicure