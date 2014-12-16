Tuesday’s #NailCall: Feeling Festive

From sparkling snowflakes to just an accent of gold glitter and everything in between, who doesn’t love showcasing their holiday spirit with a cute nail design? Whether it’s over the top or as simple as can be, either way we just can’t get enough.
We searched this week’s #NailCall and found plenty of Instagrammers spreading this season’s greetings through some seriously jolly nail art. With so many great options, it was nearly impossible to choose which style we want to recreate for our holiday party. Help us decide by casting your vote for your favorite design in the comments section down below, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!
@nailartbysig put the season's symbols to use and created the ultimate fun nail look perfect for any holiday party.
Cute christmas tree nails like this one by @fabfingies are definitely at the top of our wish list.
We couldn't help but fall in love with @dianabeautynails nail art – especially with the mistletoe design.
@nananailpolish shows us that you don't have to be a nail whiz to create a festive look – just grab a basic red and gold glitter polish!
@nananailpolish proved the power of pretty in pink by putting the perfect girly twist on her holiday inspired nails.
@tstani's nails have us dreaming of a white Christmas. Plus, we're loving her super cute and simple take on a Christmas tree nail: just paint your nail green and add some jewels and gems to act as ornaments!
These nails by @fabfingies brightened up our day and are sure to light up any room.
@nailartbysig created a winter wonderland right at her fingertips using gorgeous shades of blue and silver.