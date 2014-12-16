Tuesday’s #NailCall: Feeling Festive

From sparkling snowflakes to just an accent of gold glitter and everything in between, who doesn’t love showcasing their holiday spirit with a cute nail design? Whether it’s over the top or as simple as can be, either way we just can’t get enough.

We searched this week’s #NailCall and found plenty of Instagrammers spreading this season’s greetings through some seriously jolly nail art. With so many great options, it was nearly impossible to choose which style we want to recreate for our holiday party. Help us decide by casting your vote for your favorite design in the comments section down below, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

