Tuesday’s #NailCall: Fashion Week Manicures!

We already showed you our favorite manicures on the runway, now what about the nails off the catwalk? We found some stunning manicures backstage and asked our readers to submit their favorite fashion week inspired nails. See what they came up with for this week’s Nail Call!

1 of 5 One of our favorite backstage ladies, @whatJTsees, had this MAC mani in honor of the big week. We spotted this icy manicure backstage on @fearnobeauty and insisted she send us a picture! We love a nail with a bit of texture. Betsey Johnson is always a favorite show to see, and we loved @azadikushesh's Betsey manicure in honor of the occasion. My own manicure was getting so much attention backstage that I had to write about it! They are nail wraps people! Courtesy of Nail Rock, I wish I was that talented with a paint brush! Another talented manicure from the lovely @MACcosmetics PR extraordinaire Mary Beth. This gel manicure makes taking photos of the face chart much prettier. Next slideshow starts in 10s Celeb Manis at the Grammys







