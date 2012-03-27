Tuesday’s #NailCall: Eye-Popping Manicures

Nails are the one place where you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with color and style. This week our lovely Beauty High readers submitted some pretty impressive manicures ranging from artfully designed tips to 3D decals — each one had its own unique flair and spunk.
The main thing to take away from these manicures is not to be afraid to test out different styles and designs when it comes to your nails. When you’re replicating your favorite look be sure to add your own spin on it. All your manicure will need is a zig zag here and a tint of glitter there and your nails will be an eye-popping accessory instead of a last minute hassle.
If you have your own creative manicure you’d like to share tweet your mani pic to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
Talk about an eye-popping mani, @CanDy_J_ proves that you don't have to be afraid of adding some 3D-effects.
Update your classic manicure with this half moon look seen on @NanaNailPolish.
@praykate calls this houndstooth inspired manicure "the classic."
@TheAugustaWind knows all it takes is a few stripes and polka dots to stand out.
The best way to display your manicure is to have pristine nails like @bandedesquatres.
If you are still nervous about trying nail art, you'll be singing another tune after you try this look from @KandiAppleNails.
This mint manicure from @ivejustbegun is the perfect look for this transitional weather.
We can't even imagine how long this manicure took @scp__, but the end result is well worth the wait.
@clishaye knows there is no better way to celebrate a 21st birthday than with hot pink and glittery nails.
Patterns and colors the perfect combination via @shopncla.