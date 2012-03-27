Tuesday’s #NailCall: Eye-Popping Manicures

Nails are the one place where you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with color and style. This week our lovely Beauty High readers submitted some pretty impressive manicures ranging from artfully designed tips to 3D decals — each one had its own unique flair and spunk.

The main thing to take away from these manicures is not to be afraid to test out different styles and designs when it comes to your nails. When you’re replicating your favorite look be sure to add your own spin on it. All your manicure will need is a zig zag here and a tint of glitter there and your nails will be an eye-popping accessory instead of a last minute hassle.

If you have your own creative manicure you’d like to share tweet your mani pic to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.