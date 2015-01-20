Tuesday’s #NailCall: Eye-Catching Designs With Glitter and Metallics

The best part about glittery and metallic nail polish is that they both instantly add an extra something to the simplest of manicures—and you don’t even need a ton of it (or even make it your base coat) to see the decorative effects. Metallics and glitter can also be incorporated into just about any nail art look, whether that be a negative space design, something intricately hand-painted, or a French manicure. It also looks great layered over a neon hue or a nude lacquer—basically, the options are really endless. Another plus? The intense staying-power of this form of lacquer means you’re less likely to be walking around with a chipped manicure, which is a beauty pet peeve we all struggle with.

When we were scrolling through our Instagram feed this week, we noticed countless looks that really stood out thanks to the small touches of metallics and glitter. Take a look at this week’s #NailCall to see how Instagram users incorporated a little sparkle to their everyday look. Don’t forget to upload your own mani with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh to show us your our take on the trend.

