Tuesday’s #NailCall: Eye-Catching Designs With Glitter and Metallics

The best part about glittery and metallic nail polish is that they both instantly add an extra something to the simplest of manicures—and you don’t even need a ton of it (or even make it your base coat) to see the decorative effects. Metallics and glitter can also be incorporated into just about any nail art look, whether that be a negative space design, something intricately hand-painted, or a French manicure. It also looks great layered over a neon hue or a nude lacquer—basically, the options are really endless. Another plus? The intense staying-power of this form of lacquer means you’re less likely to be walking around with a chipped manicure, which is a beauty pet peeve we all struggle with.
When we were scrolling through our Instagram feed this week, we noticed countless looks that really stood out thanks to the small touches of metallics and glitter. Take a look at this week’s #NailCall to see how Instagram users incorporated a little sparkle to their everyday look. Don’t forget to upload your own mani with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh to show us your our take on the trend.
Make your all-gold mani a little more rock n' roll with touches of black polish. @nailartbysig added tiny dots and a dramatic layer of black lacquer to the nail to her ring finger.
Instagram: @nailartbysig
Want an intricate design but don't have the time (or the steady hand) to paint it on a metallic polish? Try this! @nananailpolish applied sticker details over a sparkly coat of OPI's Shine For Me.
Instagram: @nananailpolish
@kathywko used a combination of Deborah Lippmann and OPI nail polish to add an ombred glitter effect to her dark purple base coat.
Instagram: @kathywko
This manicure can't be missed. Opt for a neon color instead of a neutral and dress it up even more with geometric designs using glitter just like @nailartbysig.
Instagram: @nailartbysig
Try out the negative space trend by only painting the top half of your nail with a sparkly polish. Use this look by @dianabeautynails for inspiration.
Instagram: @dianabeautynails
Update your French manicure by using a vibrant polish on the tips and add metallic gold stickers to the nail bed for even more of a negative space feel just like @theglitteryblog.
Instagram: @theglitteryblog
This white and gold look by @nananailpolish is SO chic—and goes with just about any outfit.
Instagram: nananailpolish