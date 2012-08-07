Tuesday’s #NailCall: Dots & Prints

As we get ready to transition our wardrobes from summer to fall, we’re going to have to start thinking about switching up our nail looks as well. But, keeping that in mind, we’re certainly not ready to give up nail art just yet. According to Birchbox’s infographic on how women feel about beauty trends, while 22% of women answered that they wanted nail art to go away, they contradicted themselves by saying the “status nail” was their second favorite look. So, although many are torn by this trend, we here at Beauty High know what we like — and it’s a great manicure.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicure made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter.