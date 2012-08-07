StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Dots & Prints

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Dots & Prints

Rachel Adler
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Dots & Prints
6 Start slideshow

As we get ready to transition our wardrobes from summer to fall, we’re going to have to start thinking about switching up our nail looks as well. But, keeping that in mind, we’re certainly not ready to give up nail art just yet. According to Birchbox’s infographic on how women feel about beauty trends, while 22% of women answered that they wanted nail art to go away, they contradicted themselves by saying the “status nail” was their second favorite look.  So, although many are torn by this trend, we here at Beauty High know what we like — and it’s a great manicure.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicure made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

@amkocis showed off her printed manicure (and day at the beach) making us jealous of her skills, and weekend plans.

@ginacecelia22 got crafty with an Ikat print.

@jaclynsciara chose a multi-colored animal print manicure.

@mledeerkiss showed off her glitter and cupcake-inspired mani.

@queenofkudos played with gold polish (and gold glitter) for her latest manicure.

@webhautejas used a sequin backdrop for her monogrammed manicure.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Fall Campaigns: Donna Karan, Prada, More

The Best Fall Campaigns: Donna Karan, Prada, More
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share