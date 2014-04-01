Tuesday’s #NailCall: DIY Nail Art Never Goes Out Of Style

We could spend an eternity talking about nail art. Between Instagram and Pinterest, practically every day we find some new and innovative way to paint our nails. This week, our newsfeeds have been buzzing with some extra creative ideas, with everything from tin foil to polka dots for nail art. We’re loving these looks, and most of all we love that we can recreate them without having to go to a salon.
Take a look at some of our top picks for this week’s best DIY nail art, and then create some of your own. Don’t forget to show us by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Good news, nail art lovers: It's not going anywhere any time soon!
@Agarutti takes the focus away from her jewelry with her bright, white, spring-inspired manicure.
DIY nail art has never looked so chic! @Theglitteryblog used gold leaf to create this amazing foil manicure.
Who says a simple manicure means a boring one? @Nananailpolish's glamorous gold polish is proof positive that simple metallics are ultra chic.
@Fashcindotcom blings out her glossy manicure with simple studs at the base of her nail.
Polka dots and springtime? We're saying yes to this look by @Nailartbysig.
Nail decals are a cool and fun way to add some edge to an otherwise simple look. @Christenecarr went for an almost-nude base to really keep the focus on the art.
Spring is the perfect time to embrace pastels and @Alittlebitetc does it best with this pale orange shade.
@Thegliterryblog gives us one very chic idea for a gold manicure. Will you be recreating this look at home?