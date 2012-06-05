Tuesday’s #NailCall: Designer Skills & Printed Tips

Even though we are currently loving what has come to be known as the “matchy-matchy” trend, where you match your nails (often in one solid color) to your lips, we can’t seem to get past our love of nail art. Whether it is a complicated design or just a simple swipe of a black diagonal line, adding just a touch of something to our nails is a trend that seems to be sticking around.

This week’s #NailCall has proven just that, with a variety of patterns coming in through our Twitter feed. From leopard patterns to full on Comme des Garcons replicas, you are certainly a talented bunch.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter