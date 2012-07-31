StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Creative Creations

Danielle Pistono
Although summer is coming to an end and it’s time to start thinking about fall colors, nail art was still as bright as ever. The prints and designs did not disappoint in this week’s #NailCall. There were nails of all different varieties. Some went for more bold designs, having manicures featuring cupcakes or even Mickey Mouse inspired nails. Others went for a more subtle style, with ombre colors or adding sequins to their nails. No matter which route was taken, the nails still stuck out from the rest.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicure made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter.

@ximenachaguan showed off awesome geometric purple nails. 

Any one with a sweet tooth can appreciate @belladonnabeauties' cupcake nails. 

@bandedesquatres geometric nails compliment her silver jewelry.

This week, @TheAugustaWind had enviable sheer blue ombre nails.

@daniellepistono had green nails with reverse pink glitter ombre.

@webhautejas used sequins in her manicure along with a great fall color. 

@jmhstyles shows that you can still be creative with a monochromatic color palette. 

@ambeerlyynn sported a reverse french manicure with gold and coral. 

