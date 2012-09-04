Tuesday’s #NailCall: Color Blocking & Leopard Print

Each week we constantly exclaim about the nail art skills that you guys have. From being able to precisely paint on a gradient manicure to jazz up your fingers with DIY designs, we are amazed week after week. This week we saw everything from simple glitter nail art to “waterfall” detailing, with some animal prints in between.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter.
@amberlove81shows us how she used two Julep nail shades and a rainbow glitter to make her color block manicure.
@mcami decorated her pink nails with gold glitter to add a bit of bling.
@DiosaNails chose a fun, sideswiped manicure using red and nude.
@nailglamour shows us how to alternate colors with her leopard print manicure.
@90district recreated a Nasty Gal inspired manicure for fall.
@bandedesquatres gave herself a Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired manicure in spirit of #NYFW.
@fearnobeauty chose a waterfall manicure for the week, using @dermelect @Dior and @OPI_Products.
@mamakbest chose a bright green mani with gold at the cuticle to show off her ring.
@pamsandkin chose a soft gradient silver manicure for the week.
@papayazi chose an easy two-color diagonal design to dress up her nails. Love!