Tuesday’s #NailCall: Chevron Nail Art and Matte Manicures

With Memorial Day around the corner, now’s not the time to neglect your nails. From summer’s white hot nail polish trend to the textured manicure possibilities, there’s no excuse for naked nails. It seems that our readers agree with our belief in finished fingers, because this week’s #NailCall submissions were anything but boring.

Between the chevron nail art and the matte and shiny textured manicures, we practically couldn’t pick a favorite this week. Take a look at the best #NailCall submissions of the week and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below. Plus, remember to send in your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

