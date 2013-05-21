Tuesday’s #NailCall: Chevron Nail Art and Matte Manicures

With Memorial Day around the corner, now’s not the time to neglect your nails. From summer’s white hot nail polish trend to the textured manicure possibilities, there’s no excuse for naked nails. It seems that our readers agree with our belief in finished fingers, because this week’s #NailCall submissions were anything but boring.
Between the chevron nail art and the matte and shiny textured manicures, we practically couldn’t pick a favorite this week. Take a look at the best #NailCall submissions of the week and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below. Plus, remember to send in your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Gonewiththecinn went for a bright chevron manicure with 3D accents, and to us, this is the ideal summer manicure.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
We love a good nail party, and Afund has quite the soiree happening on her fingers. From glitter to cheetah and everything in between, this manicure looks like a ton of fun.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Snooze1991 created an ombre manicure with colors perfect for summer.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
We can't tell which we love more - the picture frame nail art or the black and white chevron pattern on Mely_Saldivar's nails.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Aimeliquitrin's orange and pink nails are fun and flirty, perfect for summer.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Marileecatherine's Lapis of Luxury periwinkle nails are topped off with a matching ring, making for a manicure worth stealing.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Talk about nail art! We can't get enough of Shawtyslice's blinged out ring finger.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram