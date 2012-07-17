Tuesday’s #NailCall: Brights and Geometric Shapes

Bright colors and geometric patterns are decidedly on-trend right now, and it looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Who doesn’t love a punch of color that is fun, bold, and feminine? We’ve been seeing the trend everywhere from necklaces to hair wraps, but especially on our favorite accessory: nails. If you’re too nervous or don’t have a work environment that lends itself to bold hues or crazy designs, nails are a safe place to try something a bit more bold. Being on-trend doesn’t have to mean being over-the-top, after all.

Bright colors and geometric shapes can take many forms and we’ve got tons of inspiration for you. Check out this week’s #nailcall and take a cue from these ladies featured above. Don’t forget to show us your nail art by tweeting us @beautyhigh with the hashtag #nailcall for the chance to be featured next week!