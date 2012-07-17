StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Brights and Geometric Shapes

Bright colors and geometric patterns are decidedly on-trend right now, and it looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Who doesn’t love a punch of color that is fun, bold, and feminine? We’ve been seeing the trend everywhere from necklaces to hair wraps, but especially on our favorite accessory: nails. If you’re too nervous or don’t have a work environment that lends itself to bold hues or crazy designs, nails are a safe place to try something a bit more bold. Being on-trend doesn’t have to mean being over-the-top, after all.

Bright colors and geometric shapes can take many forms and we’ve got tons of inspiration for you. Check out this week’s #nailcall and take a cue from these ladies featured above. Don’t forget to show us your nail art by tweeting us @beautyhigh with the hashtag #nailcall for the chance to be featured next week!

@amkocis knows that a pop of purple really makes this neon manicure standout!

@bandedesquatres displays her love for Sally Hanson Nail Polish Strips.

@nobodygr flaunts a turquoise and polka dot manicure.

@angd1 pairs a nude base polish with a lovely, subtle blue to add a pop of color.

@natyfez shows that pretty pastels and neon pink are a match made in heaven!

@TheAugustaWind shows off her fierce nail art this week for #nailcall

@reneeniz does #nailcall in style with stripes and geometric shapes.

@kalpj gets festive with mint green and purple ombre nails.

@Nailart_addict stuns with this beachy style.

