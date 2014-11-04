Tuesday’s #NailCall: Bold Accents

When it comes to our manicures, we like to keep them anything but boring. A simple, solid color is so ho-hum. With all of the amazing nail wraps, accent pieces, and easy-to-execute nail art designs out there, why not dress up your digits? While it may seem a bit time-consuming to create some statement-making designs, the end result is sure to impress even those who prefer a nude nail.

This week’s Instagram users showed off some stunning, yet simple nail art that makes us want to start practicing our rhinestone placement and painting skills ASAP. To help get you inspired to be a world-class nail art aficionado, we put together some of our favorite looks in the gallery above.

