Tuesday’s #NailCall: Bold Accents

When it comes to our manicures, we like to keep them anything but boring. A simple, solid color is so ho-hum. With all of the amazing nail wraps, accent pieces, and easy-to-execute nail art designs out there, why not dress up your digits? While it may seem a bit time-consuming to create some statement-making designs, the end result is sure to impress even those who prefer a nude nail.
This week’s Instagram users showed off some stunning, yet simple nail art that makes us want to start practicing our rhinestone placement and painting skills ASAP. To help get you inspired to be a world-class nail art aficionado, we put together some of our favorite looks in the gallery above.
@aimeliquitrin added the most simple yet statement-making touch to her nude nails—a black dot right on the cuticle. Any color accent would work here, but we love the boldness of the black.
@theglitteryblog's ode to Yorkies is so doggone cute. Mixing beauty and puppies only makes sense, right?
More of a cat kind of girl? Try @rickiesee's simple black cat nail art on either one or all fingers (because why not?).
Colorful streaks on an otherwise unpainted nail looks absolutely stunning, as created here by @kitoffkilter. We love the tiger stripe feel that this particular looks gives off.
This nail art by @theglitteryblog is shiny, sparkly, and fabulous. The combination of different textures and colors proves that less isn't always more.
@nananailpolish brought peace, love, and spirituality to her nails with these fun nail wraps and a good coat of clear polish.
Check out this amazing paint splatter look done by @rickisee. There's really no rhyme or reason to it, but the trick is the messier, the better.
This jagged-edged red tip by @kitoffkilter is the perfect way to pay homage to fall foliage.