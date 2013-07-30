Tuesday’s #NailCall: Black, White and Textured All Over

This Tuesday’s #NailCall had us taking a new look at texture and man, do we like what we see. Usually reserved for matte or glossy, this week’s submissions took the concept to new heights with gritty glitter, smudges and multi-dimensional patterns. And while all of them look great in Technicolor (filter usage unclear), we’re also a big fan of the grayscale takes—chic and with a texturized twist, they’re dryly intriguing. Better still, texture gives new life to old trends. Accent nails are still around in a big way, but with a sandpaper finish, we’re not complaining.
To get the look yourself, invest in a topcoat like Essie’s Matte About You, and paint over regular polishes and glitters alike for a completely new take. Believe us, there’s no great feeling quite like realizing you now have double the looks available at your finger tips. The only thing possibly equivalent would be seeing yourself featured in our next #NailCall round-up! Submit your own manicure by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall, and it could be you!
More From Beauty High:
101 Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest
10 Stiletto Nails You’ll Want to Try
Get Candy Crush Nails to Go With Your Gaming Obsession
Textured nail art is making us swoon.
Nananailpolish combined pattern and texture for one of our favorite looks in a while, edgy but very chic. It's almost tribal, with a futuristic twist and we're big fans.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
We love Taniajen's take on an accent nail, especially the contrast between the smooth, pale pink and gritty, fiery orange.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
If you're feeling especially poetic, take a hint from Rockyournails' look. It's about as moody and romantic as nail art can get.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
Another cool pattern look, Sabzmasih's take reminds us of the days we'd color our nails in with highlighter, except hers is beautiful and non-toxic.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
While we can only dream of nails as long as Christenecarr's, she puts them to good use with this ombré look. Go big or go home.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
We're loving Deborah Lippmann's pebbled polishes, and Jaclyninwonderland's look demonstrates why. All the interest of glitter, without the adolescent aftertaste—sounds (and looks) good to us!
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
While this week's all about texture, "smooth" texture can't be left out. Thisthatbeauty's look plays up the moody grey's foggy effect, and it looks pretty cool.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
Chameleons are one of our favorite animals, because they obviously love color just as much as we do. Aimeliquitrin's look takes a page from their book, with an accent nail that's just subtle enough to feel fresh.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
It takes some skill to combine canary yellow, midnight blue and sparkly pink, but Theglitteryblog did it well, by keeping the artwork consistent with upper half-moons.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram
Zebra nails with some gritty silver glitter are making us jealous both of Designs_by_eve's technique and the fact that she's on a beach.
Photo:
Image via Instagram/Image via Instagram