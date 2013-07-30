Tuesday’s #NailCall: Black, White and Textured All Over

This Tuesday’s #NailCall had us taking a new look at texture and man, do we like what we see. Usually reserved for matte or glossy, this week’s submissions took the concept to new heights with gritty glitter, smudges and multi-dimensional patterns. And while all of them look great in Technicolor (filter usage unclear), we’re also a big fan of the grayscale takes—chic and with a texturized twist, they’re dryly intriguing. Better still, texture gives new life to old trends. Accent nails are still around in a big way, but with a sandpaper finish, we’re not complaining.

To get the look yourself, invest in a topcoat like Essie’s Matte About You, and paint over regular polishes and glitters alike for a completely new take. Believe us, there’s no great feeling quite like realizing you now have double the looks available at your finger tips. The only thing possibly equivalent would be seeing yourself featured in our next #NailCall round-up! Submit your own manicure by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall, and it could be you!

