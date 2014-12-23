Tuesday’s #NailCall: Anything Goes

Nail art comes with a huge amount of freedom because really all we need is some polish, and from there we can create any print, picture, or pattern we’d like. Whether we’re sticking to the trends or inventing our own, the nail game is one playing field where rules don’t exist.

This week, we saw an array of different nail art, and while Instagrammers didn’t stick to one particular theme, we have to say we’re loving the variety even more. From light colors to bright, snowflakes to sparkles, and glitter to geometrics, the options were endless. Take a look for yourself above at our round-up of the best looks from this week’s #NailCall, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

More From Beauty High:

Victoria Beckham Creates Polish for Nails Inc.

Common Manicure Mistakes and How to Fix Them

10 Creative Winter Nail Art Ideas for You to Wear Now