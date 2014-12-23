StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Anything Goes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Anything Goes

Michelle Grossman
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Anything Goes
8 Start slideshow

Nail art comes with a huge amount of freedom because really all we need is some polish, and from there we can create any print, picture, or pattern we’d like. Whether we’re sticking to the trends or inventing our own, the nail game is one playing field where rules don’t exist.

This week, we saw an array of different nail art, and while Instagrammers didn’t stick to one particular theme, we have to say we’re loving the variety even more. From light colors to bright, snowflakes to sparkles, and glitter to geometrics, the options were endless. Take a look for yourself above at our round-up of the best looks from this week’s #NailCall, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

 More From Beauty High:
Victoria Beckham Creates Polish for Nails Inc.
Common Manicure Mistakes and How to Fix Them
10 Creative Winter Nail Art Ideas for You to Wear Now

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

@kitoffkilter's black and white snowflake nails are the perfect combination of simple and stylish.

@vamphairstudio knows there's nothing a little glitter can't fix. Plus, it makes the perfect addition to half moon nail art.

These nude and gold nails by @nananailpolish are sure to steal everyone's heart.

@nananailpolish rocks some serious pops of color to brighten up even the darkest winter days.

@christinecarr calls these her "party nails" and if our nails looked this good, we'd be celebrating too.

Why paint your nails one shade when you can choose five? @heatherhello combined some great colors and added the cutest details.

@theglitteryblog shows us that nail bling is a thing... and one worth trying.

@nailartbysig is ready to tackle the snow with these winter-weather inspired nails.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 100 Best Outfits of 2014

The 100 Best Outfits of 2014
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share