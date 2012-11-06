StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Animals, Triangles, & More

Danielle Emig
by
If you were stuck inside during Hurricane Sandy, you may have created some elaborate manicures, more than once. Besides snacking on junk food (and obviously helping those in need), this is one of the best ways to weather out the storm.

This week, we saw geometric shapes, sequins, and cute animals or animal print painted on at least one nail. Check out the slideshow to see what manicures made the cut and what is inspiring us now. Make sure to send us your manicure and you may be featured in our next #NailCall! Just tweet us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

@sjoyod did bows on top of a bright blue nail color.

Don't you just love this mustache manicure on @knailart?

@kahnesgal82 did half purple, half jewel-toned nails that we love.

@beautifulstaria did leopart print on two nails on top of a pale pink. 

@eirtri painted the cutest sheep on a smokey blue nail color that we envy. 

We love the colors used in this aqua chevron manicure that @knailart did.

@moriah_wilson shows a well-done crackle manicure.

We love the bright green triangles with sequins on @pamsandkin.

@sezentas did Louboutin inspired nails, so cute!

@theaugustawind took advantage of being stuck inside during the hurricane to create this cute manicure.

