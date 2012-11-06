Tuesday’s #NailCall: Animals, Triangles, & More

If you were stuck inside during Hurricane Sandy, you may have created some elaborate manicures, more than once. Besides snacking on junk food (and obviously helping those in need), this is one of the best ways to weather out the storm.

This week, we saw geometric shapes, sequins, and cute animals or animal print painted on at least one nail. Check out the slideshow to see what manicures made the cut and what is inspiring us now. Make sure to send us your manicure and you may be featured in our next #NailCall! Just tweet us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.