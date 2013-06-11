Tuesday’s #NailCall: Animal Prints and Nude Lacquers

Trends are emerging in the nail art world this week more than usual, with nude nail polishes and animal print nail art running rampant on Instagram. Our feed was flooded with neon leopard prints and nude nails accented with glitter and 3D designs, making for some really exciting nail art. Whether you’re planning on spending your summer at the pool or you’ll be keeping cool indoors, this week’s #NailCall has some serious manicure inspiration for you.

We love that our readers have so much fun with stepping outside of the nail art box, rarely having two nails that match up perfectly. Take a look at the wild inspiration we found this week and take a few nail art ideas for the next time you’re giving yourself a manicure. Then, show us your best work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

