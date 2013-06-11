Tuesday’s #NailCall: Animal Prints and Nude Lacquers

Trends are emerging in the nail art world this week more than usual, with nude nail polishes and animal print nail art running rampant on Instagram. Our feed was flooded with neon leopard prints and nude nails accented with glitter and 3D designs, making for some really exciting nail art. Whether you’re planning on spending your summer at the pool or you’ll be keeping cool indoors, this week’s #NailCall has some serious manicure inspiration for you.
We love that our readers have so much fun with stepping outside of the nail art box, rarely having two nails that match up perfectly. Take a look at the wild inspiration we found this week and take a few nail art ideas for the next time you’re giving yourself a manicure. Then, show us your best work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Nananailpolish kept things ultra classy this week with a floral manicure accented by pearls and nude polish.
Missalexsandrag's mint and lavender leopard print manicure got an extra dose of glam with a rhinestone accent on her ring finger.
Theglitteryblog's pom-pom 3D nail art add some fun pops of color against a black and white leopard print backdrop.
This multi-colored manicure from Sabzmasih is making us crave Dots candy.
Mely_saldivar went for a nude polish with glitter, then took things one step further with bow-shaped rhinestones on her ring finger.
We love that Lizzie_de_ruiz gave us the step-by-step guide to getting her aqua, black and silver nail art.
Tayloringold knows that nothing looks more chic than a nude and black manicure.
Mledeerkiss's bright stripes are perfect for hanging by the pool during the summer.
Afund went crazy for leopard nail art in punchy brights, and we can't blame her.
We're pretty sure Thisthatbeauty found the perfect nude nail polish with Dolce and Gabbana.
