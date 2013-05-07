Tuesday’s #NailCall: Anchors Away

With summer just around the corner, our nails have started to move from pastels to brights, welcoming the new season with fresh, fun nail art. From anchors to palm trees to ombre, our nails are ready for lounging on the beach and enjoying tropical smoothies. When we took to Instagram to find the best #NailCall submissions of the week, we found that the summer bug hadn’t just bitten us – our readers’ nails are in full-on summer mode with turquoise, coral and yellow polish taking over nails.

Take a look through some of our favorite #NailCall picks from this week above and remember to submit your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High next week!

More Nail Art From Beauty High:

The One Thing: NCLA Electric Ombre Nail Wraps

How to Get a Braided Nail Effect Manicure

Our Favorite Nail Polish Color Combinations